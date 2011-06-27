  1. Home
Used 1992 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity74 cu.ft.
Length176.8 in.
Curb weight3369 lbs.
Gross weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1481.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Garnet Red
  • Sky Blue
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Black
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Aquamarine Green
  • Apple Red
  • Khaki
