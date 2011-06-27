  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
  4. Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Sport Features & Specs

More about the 1991 S-10 Blazer
Overview
See S-10 Blazer Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3361 lbs.
Height62.6 in.
Maximum payload1154.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Tangier Orange
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Pastel Blue
  • Dark Red
  • Seafoam Green
See S-10 Blazer Inventory

Related Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles