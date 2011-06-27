  1. Home
Used 1991 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room51.0 in.
Front shoulder room54.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Length176.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5500 lbs.
Curb weight3713 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height62.8 in.
Maximum payload2465.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tangier Orange
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Pastel Blue
  • Bright Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Mesa Brown
  • Seafoam Green
  • Gray Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Red
  • White
