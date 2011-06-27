  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer Tahoe Features & Specs

More about the 1990 S-10 Blazer
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.7 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity67 cu.ft.
Length170.3 in.
Height64.3 in.
Maximum payload1240.0 lbs.
Wheel base100.5 in.
Width65.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Garnet
  • Midnight Black
  • Wheat
  • Frost White
  • Woodlands Brown Metallic
  • Nevada Gold Metallic
  • Aspen Blue Metallic
  • Royal Blue Metallic
  • Apple Red
