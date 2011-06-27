  1. Home
Used 1990 Chevrolet R/V 3500 Series Silverado Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity40.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height73.7 in.
Maximum payload5161.0 lbs.
Wheel base164.5 in.
Length246.4 in.
Gross weight9000 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Frost White
  • Mariner Blue
  • Wheat
  • Apple Red
  • Midnight Black
