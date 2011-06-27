  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Prizm Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Prizm
Overview
Starting MSRP
$14,330
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/488.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Measurements
Front track57.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.1 cu.ft.
Length174.2 in.
Curb weight2403 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.7 in.
Height53.7 in.
EPA interior volume100.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base97 in.
Width66.7 in.
Rear track57.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Green Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Cashmere Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Blue-Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Neutral
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
14 in. wheelsyes
P175/65R14 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
