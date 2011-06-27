Used 2000 Chevrolet Prizm LSi Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room50.5 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.2 in.
Rear leg room33.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.2 in.
Measurements
Length174.2 in.
Curb weight2403 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height53.7 in.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Metallic
  • Dark Blue-Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Beige Metallic
  • Light Gold Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Light Neutral
