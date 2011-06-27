Used 1998 Chevrolet Prizm Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)356.4/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room52.5 in.
Front shoulder room52.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.0 in.
Measurements
Length175.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3051 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.1 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Maximum payload1500.0 lbs.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lavender Pearl Metallic
  • Canyon Red Mica-Metallic
  • Midnight Emerald Mica
  • Black Mist Metallic
  • Apricot Ice Mica-Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Mica
  • Pacific Blue Mica
  • White
  • Cashmere Taupe Mica-Metallic
