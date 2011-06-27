Used 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,625
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,625
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,625
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/493.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,625
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower211 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,625
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,625
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,625
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,625
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,625
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,625
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,625
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,625
Front track62.4 in.
Length196.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume114.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,625
Exterior Colors
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • White
  • Dark Silver Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Amber Bronze Metallic
  • Black Amethyst
  • Precision Red
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Ebony, leather
  • Neutral, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Neutral, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,625
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,625
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,625
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
