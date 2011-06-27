Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,330
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque323 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.0 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.
Length196.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Height55.8 in.
EPA interior volume98.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track61.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • White/Silverstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Black/Silverstone Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/50R W tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
