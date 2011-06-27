Used 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|272.0/442.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|323 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.3 l
|Horsepower
|303 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.6 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual zone air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|Front head room
|38.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|55.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.0 in.
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|Front track
|62.4 in.
|Length
|196.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3549 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.8 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.36 cd.
|Height
|55.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|98.2 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.5 in.
|Width
|72.9 in.
|Rear track
|61.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|P235/50R W tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,330
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
