Used 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/442.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Length197.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3395 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
EPA interior volume114 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Victory Red/Silverstone Metallic
  • Victory Red/Victory Red
  • Silverstone Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic/Medium Gray Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Superior Blue Metallic/Silverstone Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic/Laser Blue Metallic
  • White/Silverstone Metallic
  • Black/Silverstone Metallic
  • Black/Black
  • White/White
Interior Colors
  • Ebony
  • Neutral
  • Medium Gray
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
