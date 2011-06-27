  1. Home
Used 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,225
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289/459 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,225
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
driver only side-mounted airbagsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,225
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,225
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,225
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,225
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,225
premium clothyes
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Front track62.1 in.
Length197.9 in.
Curb weight3395 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height55.2 in.
Wheel base110.5 in.
Width72.3 in.
Rear track61.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Carmine Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Green Pearl
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Competition Yellow
  • Sandrift Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Ebony
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,225
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,225
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
