  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  4. Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Monte Carlo
Overview
See Monte Carlo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.5/410.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room53.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.6 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length200.7 in.
Curb weight3451 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height53.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Sherwood Green Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Sunfire Yellow
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Black Rose Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Medium Patriot Red Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Hawaiian Orchid Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
See Monte Carlo Inventory

Related Used 1995 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Z34 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles