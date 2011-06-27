  1. Home
Used 2001 Chevrolet Metro LSi Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Metro
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/319.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity10.3 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque75 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size1.3 l
Horsepower79 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle31.5 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
Air conditioningyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room49.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room46.9 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room42.9 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room48.3 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.3 cu.ft.
Length164.0 in.
Curb weight1984 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Height55.4 in.
Wheel base93.1 in.
Width62.6 in.
Tires & Wheels
13 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
R13 tiresyes
