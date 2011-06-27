Used 2001 Chevrolet Metro LSi Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|28
|Total Seating
|4
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|3-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/31 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|267.8/319.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|10.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|28
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|Torque
|75 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.3 l
|Horsepower
|79 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|31.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|front cupholders
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|49.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|46.9 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|48.3 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.3 cu.ft.
|Length
|164.0 in.
|Curb weight
|1984 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.3 cu.ft.
|Height
|55.4 in.
|Wheel base
|93.1 in.
|Width
|62.6 in.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$12,515
|13 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|R13 tires
|yes
