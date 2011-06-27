Used 2001 Chevrolet Metro Consumer Reviews

Safe car to drive petsr4ever05 , 12/30/2007 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I live out in the country and have to drive 36 miles (one way) to work and back every day. Everyone kept telling me that if I ever hit a deer with my little car, I would not survive the collision. Well, about a month ago I was cruising along at about 60 miles an hour and a big buck jumped right out in front of me. I never had time to even put on the brakes. I hit it broadside going at least 60. The airbags deployed, and I was able to pull over to the side of the road. It killed the deer, and it killed my car (a complete and total loss), but I didn't have a scratch on me. Now I know that even the small cars do have enough protection for the driver to survive that kind of collision. Report Abuse

Grasshoper sweet4_candie , 11/09/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful What would I do without my metro? I drive 25 miles one way to community college everyday sometimes having to go twice or three times a day because of my classes. I bought this car with only 65,000 miles on it and I now have 105,00. It has definitely done me well. I mostly only drive highway and it gets an astonishing 37 mpg. It has some get up and go because of how light it is but it lacking some power when going uphill. I've had no Major issues with this car since ownership. It has been absolutely great! Report Abuse

chevy-- bring back the metro nigelbrain , 08/22/2011 6 of 7 people found this review helpful when it was around it got the best gas mileage and a superior epa rating. i still drive my 2001 chevy metro but wish they had made the hatchback in their last year. the 3 cylinder engine gave me 48 mpg- my current sedan is 37mpg. bring back the metro. make it even smaller with a choice of electric or 3 cylinder gas engine. make it bare bones and affordable for students and the working poor caregivers like me. make a hatchback and a micro mini van version. Report Abuse

2001 Geo Metro Missnettles01 , 07/06/2004 7 of 9 people found this review helpful My motor is out!! Report Abuse