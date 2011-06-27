Used 2000 Chevrolet Metro Consumer Reviews
Amazing Little Car
I bought this after my 66' mustang got wrecked I wanted something that was cheap on gas so I got this lil Metro hatchback. I got it for $1,900 with 197+ miles. Put new tires on it for 150$ and replaced the EGR valve that was throwing a code and did a basic tune up on it, plugs,wires,filters and sea-foamed it. Runs perfect. I took it on a vacation trip from Reno to Crescent City ca. I was doing 75 the whole way with my boyfriend and 110 German shepherd and 2 duffel bags of stuff. I was getting 50 mpg when I ran Lucas injector cleaner in the gas tank. Comfy seats surprisingly
Best and first car
I got into a wreck with my 2000 chevy metro the 6th week I owned her. I was driving down a dirt road and hit a deer going around a corner; my metro spun and hit the deer twice. Once up front, once in the back. I spun again and tilted onto my driver side and slid 50ft into the woods and hit TWO trees. When she stood upright my only damage was on my drivers side (Needed new doors which were fixed for $300) I came out of that wreck alive because of how GOOD the Chevy Metro was built. I would recommend this car to any parents looking for a car of their child. A pretty inexpensive car to fix and buy. (Mine was an automatic not a 5 speed but they dont have that option)
Love this car!
Bought this car new and have been driving for 10 years. This is the most trouble free car I have ever owned. The only thing that has failed on this car has been the a/c compressor at 80k miles. That is using the a/c every day summer and winter since I bought it. I've done regular maintenance and this thing just drives forever. I get 45 mpg and the insurance is really low. I've got 124,000 miles and still runs great!
Low Cost, Reliable Commuter
I average about 45 mpg, commuting on highway, some mountainous road, and some stop&go commuting. I have about 100,000 miles on my 2000 Metro, with no mechanical problems whatsoever. I replace the oil/filter every 5k miles, and have replaced the plugs, the manual transaxle fluid, the brake pads, and the tires once each, every thing else is original. It handles very well under all conditions (except for high winds). Acceleration is not great, especially with air conditioning on, but it's acceptable.
2000 Chevy Metro
I use my Metro for work throwing newspapers everyday. It's very dependable and gets 32 mpg. The drivers seat springs collapsed and I have to use 3 Sunday newspapers under there so I don't sit on the floor. Also the interior roof liner is sagging, and the cup holder is dangerous as I couldn't put the car into reverse in a quick manner because I had a coffee cup in the holder which blocks the shifter. After I bought the car I had several repairs like a loose spark plug and cv boot and axle. The PNP switch in the trans shifter shorted because previous owner didn't push in the shifter button when changing gears. No problems after that and it has become a reliable car now that I enjoy.
