  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Metro
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Metro
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Chevrolet Metro Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Metro
5(55%)4(36%)3(0%)2(9%)1(0%)
4.4
11 reviews
Write a review
See all Metros for sale
List Price Estimate
$772 - $1,820
Used Metro for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This is a great car

Brian, 06/11/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love this little thing. Only had 25000 miles on it when I found it. Gets a staggering 53 miles to the gallon around town, and 47 at 65 on the freeway. No A/C crank windows and plunge locks. Great A to B.

Report Abuse

Every thing I paid for

Merle Stahl, 02/28/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

It will beat most so called "high mileage hybrids". Have always gotten between 50 & 55 MPG in city traffic. It backs off to 45 MPG on highway at 75 MPH. It is peppy, but is slower as you add more passengers. Had heater switch & thermostat replaced under warranty. Dollar for dollar you can't beat it.

Report Abuse

My Dependable Metro

Robert Hall, 09/26/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had pretty good luck with this car. In the beginning, I had some problems with a faulty engine control computer module that was then replaced by the dealer under warranty and with the air conditioning system a couple of times during the last 7 years, but haven't had any significant problems since.

Report Abuse

1999 Metro Base 5 spd

Dean, 08/22/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this 99 Metro from a private with 69,000 one-owner documented miles. I have been driving about 3000 miles, and very impress with the car performance and gas mileage. It is very decent acceleration for 1.0 3 cyl, and I get an average of 46 MPG mostly highway miles (65-70 MPH). So far, I'm very happy with it.

Report Abuse

Just bought it!

TiJon, 01/28/2006
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I just purchased a 1999 Chevy Metro LSi 2-dr hatchback, it had 97400 miles on it at purchase. I got it because I needed a car that gets good gas mileage. So far, I am averaging 32.5 mpg. I have had to put in some work into it (i.e. tune up). For the mileage it has on it, the body & interior are in good shape; no rust & a few dings. I got what I expected to buy for $3000 USD. I will keep track and update this site.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Metros for sale

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Metro info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles