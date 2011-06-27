Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro Consumer Reviews
What's not to like
Never breaks down. More comfortable on long trips than my Subaru Outback. Amazing MPG. Great snow car with proper tires. Fun to drive. You can speed without fear of getting a ticket as cops don't believe their radar. Cost $8,000 new
If you're cheap, you'll love it
Ok, I admit it; Im cheap. We bought the Metro in 1997 for under $8,000 (including taxes and license). With the wind, it gets around 50 mpg and has never done less than 35. If you are a cheapskate, don't believe the lies about the Metro. The professional review is really misleading and lacks historical perspective. Compared to my other car, a highly- rated 2002 Subaru Outback, it was a heck of a buy. Oh yeah, more comfortable, reliable and fun to drive too.
I'm a Metro Maniac and proud of it!
LOVE this little bugger! It is an automatic and has enough pep to move out when needed, though no pocket rocket. Mileage averages in the mid-30 MPG range... on par with many new small cars. Could use an overdrive gear, but hey, for $3500 with 50,000 original well-cared-for miles... I'm thrilled! No car payments... easy to work on... fun to drive... great fuel economy... and lots of room. Wish they still made these! Wouldn't trade it for a new Fiesta, Mazda 2, Smart, IQ, or Spark or anything else I can think of. C'mon GM... bring back the METRO!!!!
My Metro
I bought My Metro new (1998 model) and drove it 130,000 miles until I ran into a parked SUV. The airbag worked great and I got only a scratch. The car was 100% reliable - it always started and ran good. It gave 40+ miles per gallon. With the rear seat down, the hatch could carry very large items. I'll miss that car, wish they were still building them, I'd buy another. Now that I think about it, the only problem was an oil leak, at about 85,000 miles. Good car!
I Love My Car!!!
I bought this car solely due to its low price back in 1998. Since that time I have put on 82000miles & have had no problems, I love my car. I have been in 2 accidents once in the front and once in the rear and both left no damage on myself or my car. The gas mileage is amazing even with the A/C running. I find I often shock those next to me at lights because I am not the last one out. You would think this 3 cyl engine would drag, but I have never experienced this. I hate to have to get rid of this car, but it is not compatable to car seats going in and out. ohh Have I mentioned I love my car. It is the most under rated car that has ever been sold.
Sponsored cars related to the Metro
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner