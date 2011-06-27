Used 1998 Chevrolet Metro Consumer Reviews

What's not to like boaw , 05/18/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Never breaks down. More comfortable on long trips than my Subaru Outback. Amazing MPG. Great snow car with proper tires. Fun to drive. You can speed without fear of getting a ticket as cops don't believe their radar. Cost $8,000 new Report Abuse

If you're cheap, you'll love it Joe , 04/24/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Ok, I admit it; Im cheap. We bought the Metro in 1997 for under $8,000 (including taxes and license). With the wind, it gets around 50 mpg and has never done less than 35. If you are a cheapskate, don't believe the lies about the Metro. The professional review is really misleading and lacks historical perspective. Compared to my other car, a highly- rated 2002 Subaru Outback, it was a heck of a buy. Oh yeah, more comfortable, reliable and fun to drive too. Report Abuse

I'm a Metro Maniac and proud of it! tishpit1 , 01/22/2013 2 of 2 people found this review helpful LOVE this little bugger! It is an automatic and has enough pep to move out when needed, though no pocket rocket. Mileage averages in the mid-30 MPG range... on par with many new small cars. Could use an overdrive gear, but hey, for $3500 with 50,000 original well-cared-for miles... I'm thrilled! No car payments... easy to work on... fun to drive... great fuel economy... and lots of room. Wish they still made these! Wouldn't trade it for a new Fiesta, Mazda 2, Smart, IQ, or Spark or anything else I can think of. C'mon GM... bring back the METRO!!!! Report Abuse

My Metro metroman , 12/31/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought My Metro new (1998 model) and drove it 130,000 miles until I ran into a parked SUV. The airbag worked great and I got only a scratch. The car was 100% reliable - it always started and ran good. It gave 40+ miles per gallon. With the rear seat down, the hatch could carry very large items. I'll miss that car, wish they were still building them, I'd buy another. Now that I think about it, the only problem was an oil leak, at about 85,000 miles. Good car! Report Abuse