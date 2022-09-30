2023 Chevrolet Malibu RS Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,400
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|29/36 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|32 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|458.2/568.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|1.5 L
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5,700 rpm
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|194.2 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|73.0 in.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|Wheelbase
|111.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|118.7 cu.ft.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.7 cu.ft.
|Turning circle
|37.0 ft.
|Curb weight
|3,135 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|Premium cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Rear hip room
|53.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|245/45R18 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Emergency Service
|yes
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance
|yes
|Hands-Free Calling
|yes
|Roadside Assistance
|yes
|Concierge Service
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Remote Vehicle Starter System
|+$300
|Engine Block Heater
|+$100
|Packages
|Interior Protection Package
|+$225
|Convenience Package 2
|+$525
|Convenience Package 1
|+$395
|Safety & Security Options
|Buckle to Drive (Fleet)
|yes
|Driver Confidence Package
|+$245
|Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert
|+$250
|Rear Cross Traffic Alert
|+$50
|Interior Options
|Garage Door Opener
|+$220
|Premium Front/Rear Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$220
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$165
|Cargo Mat
|+$95
|Front/Rear All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$230
|Floor Liner Package
|+$295
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Exterior Options
|Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$230
|Wheel Locks
|+$95
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$40
Related 2023 Chevrolet Malibu RS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota MR2 Spyder 2003
- Used Honda Clarity
- Used Volkswagen CC 2014
- Used Acura RLX 2007
- Used Audi S4 2006
- Used Jaguar S-Type 2001
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2014
- Used Ford Taurus 1999
- Used GMC Sierra 2500HD 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 GMC Savana
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2022 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2021 Q8
- Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2021
- 2022 Lincoln Corsair
- Polestar 1 2021
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek
- Volvo V90 2021
- 2021 BMW X3
Other models to consider
- 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2022 Silverado 3500HD
- 2021 Silverado 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Limited
- 2023 Corvette
- 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- Chevrolet Blazer 2022
- 2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo
- 2022 Chevrolet Trax
- Chevrolet Trailblazer 2022
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Forte
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra
- 2021 Dodge Challenger
- 2022 Audi S4
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 Honda Civic
- Kia K5 2021
- 2022 Kia Stinger
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- INFINITI Q50 2023
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Lexus RX 450H+ News
- 2023 Audi SQ5 News
- 2023 Maserati Levante News
- 2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class News
- 2024 Honda Prologue News
Other models
- New Maserati Quattroporte for Sale in Maple Shade, NJ
- New Jeep Grand-Cherokee-Wk for Sale in Key West, FL
- New Ford Transit-Cargo-Van for Sale in Johnson City, TN
- New BMW X3 for Sale in Woodbury, NJ
- New BMW X6-M for Sale in Wakefield, RI
- New Lexus Is-300 for Sale in Southampton, PA
- New Porsche 911 for Sale in Norman, OK
- New Kia K5 for Sale in Nazareth, PA
- New Nissan Rogue-Sport for Sale in Garden City, KS
- New Subaru Solterra for Sale in Vernon Hills, IL
- New Ford Transit-Crew-Van for Sale in Mattapan, MA
- New Volkswagen Jetta-Gli for Sale in Capitol Heights, MD
- New Jeep Wrangler for Sale in Marina Del Rey, CA
- New Nissan Kicks for Sale in Magnolia, TX
- New Porsche Macan for Sale in Longmont, CO
- New Cadillac XT4 for Sale in Powder Springs, GA
- New Toyota Corolla-Hatchback for Sale in Middleboro, MA
- New Kia Telluride for Sale in Lapeer, MI
- New Kia Soul for Sale in Leawood, KS
- New GMC Savana-Cargo for Sale in Hingham, MA
- New Subaru Forester for Sale in Middleboro, MA
- New Kia Niro-Ev for Sale in Jamaica, IA
- Used Cadillac Ats-V in Canton, MI
- New BMW 2-Series-Gran-Coupe for Sale in Seaford, DE
- New Genesis GV70 for Sale in Gloucester, MA
- Used Hummer H2-Sut in Springfield, NJ
- New Kia Telluride for Sale in Agoura Hills, CA
- New Volkswagen Arteon for Sale in Lapeer, MI
- New Porsche Cayenne-Coupe for Sale in Stafford, VA
- New Hyundai Kona for Sale in La Jolla, CA