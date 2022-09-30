Skip to main content
2023 Chevrolet Malibu RS Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,400
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG29/36 MPG
EPA combined MPG32 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)458.2/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size1.5 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower160 hp @ 5,700 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length194.2 in.
Overall width without mirrors73.0 in.
Height57.9 in.
Wheelbase111.4 in.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Curb weight3,135 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Dark Ash Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Riverside Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Red Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Premium clothyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear hip room53.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Speed sensitive volume controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
245/45R18 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Inside mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Emergency Serviceyes
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistanceyes
Hands-Free Callingyes
Roadside Assistanceyes
Concierge Serviceyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Remote Vehicle Starter System +$300
Engine Block Heater +$100
Packages
Interior Protection Package +$225
Convenience Package 2 +$525
Convenience Package 1 +$395
Safety & Security Options
Buckle to Drive (Fleet)yes
Driver Confidence Package +$245
Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert +$250
Rear Cross Traffic Alert +$50
Interior Options
Garage Door Opener +$220
Premium Front/Rear Carpeted Floor Mats +$220
All-Weather Floor Mats +$165
Cargo Mat +$95
Front/Rear All-Weather Floor Liners +$230
Floor Liner Package +$295
Cargo Net +$75
Exterior Options
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards +$230
Wheel Locks +$95
Front License Plate Bracket +$40
