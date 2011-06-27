  1. Home
2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,800
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG32
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG32
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/36 mpg
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)458.2/568.8 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size1.5 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower160 hp @ 5700 rpm
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Leather Package +$1,590
Redline Edition +$1,195
Midnight Edition +$895
Driver Confidence I & II Package +$1,095
Sport Edition +$895
Interior Protection Package +$220
Driver Confidence I Cloth Package +$545
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Sun sensoryes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Floor Liner Package +$285
Cargo Net +$75
Cargo Mat +$95
Premium Front/Rear Carpeted Floor Mats +$220
Garage Door Opener +$200
Front/Rear All-Weather Floor Liners +$230
All-Weather Floor Mats +$165
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium clothyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.1 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoiler +$495
19" Aluminum Wheels +$450
18" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Lunar Gray Pockets +$200
Gloss Black Grille +$775
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards +$230
Front License Plate Bracket +$40
Power Sunroof +$1,050
Gloss Black Emblems +$155
Black Bowtie +$175
Keyless Entry Keypad +$205
16" Aluminum Wheels +-$50
Dark Chrome Horizontal Leading Edge Grille +$500
Illuminated Black Front Bowtie Emblem +$435
Wheel Locks +$75
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3159 lbs.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
Length194.2 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Dark Atmosphere/Light Wheat, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
