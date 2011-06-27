2022 Chevrolet Malibu LT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|32
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|32
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|29/36 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|458.2/568.8 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|1.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Torque
|184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Leather Package
|+$1,590
|Redline Edition
|+$1,195
|Midnight Edition
|+$895
|Driver Confidence I & II Package
|+$1,095
|Sport Edition
|+$895
|Interior Protection Package
|+$220
|Driver Confidence I Cloth Package
|+$545
|In-Car Entertainment
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Floor Liner Package
|+$285
|Cargo Net
|+$75
|Cargo Mat
|+$95
|Premium Front/Rear Carpeted Floor Mats
|+$220
|Garage Door Opener
|+$200
|Front/Rear All-Weather Floor Liners
|+$230
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|+$165
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|premium cloth
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|Front hip room
|54.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.5 in.
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Rear Spoiler
|+$495
|19" Aluminum Wheels
|+$450
|18" Bright Machined Aluminum Wheels w/Lunar Gray Pockets
|+$200
|Gloss Black Grille
|+$775
|Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$230
|Front License Plate Bracket
|+$40
|Power Sunroof
|+$1,050
|Gloss Black Emblems
|+$155
|Black Bowtie
|+$175
|Keyless Entry Keypad
|+$205
|16" Aluminum Wheels
|+-$50
|Dark Chrome Horizontal Leading Edge Grille
|+$500
|Illuminated Black Front Bowtie Emblem
|+$435
|Wheel Locks
|+$75
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.7 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3159 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|118.7 cu.ft.
|Height
|57.9 in.
|Length
|194.2 in.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|Width
|73.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P225/55R17 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
