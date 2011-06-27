  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu
  4. 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Chevrolet Malibu Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,320
See Malibu Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,320
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,320
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/505.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,320
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,320
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,320
Enhanced Driver Confidence Packageyes
Portable Media Connectivity Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,320
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,320
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,320
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,320
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Inside Rear Side-Window Sunshadeyes
First Aid Kityes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Powered Universal Tablet Holderyes
Garage Door Openeryes
All-Weather Floor Liners-Front Onlyyes
Front/Rear All-Weather Floor Linersyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,320
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,320
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,320
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,320
Front License Plate Bracketyes
19" Black-Painted Wheelsyes
Black Front Fender Hash Mark w/Red Outlineyes
Rear Spoileryes
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Bowtieyes
Gray Front Fender Hash Mark w/Black Outlineyes
Gloss Black Emblemsyes
Gray Front Fender Hash Mark w/Light Gray Outlineyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyes
Black Illuminated Front Bowtie Emblemyes
Alternate Finish Mirror Capsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,320
Length194.2 in.
Curb weight3223 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Height57.9 in.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,320
Exterior Colors
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Northsky Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Dark Atmosphere/Light Wheat, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,320
All season tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
P245/40R19 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,320
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,320
Free Maintenance1 yr./ unlimited mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Malibu Inventory

Related 2020 Chevrolet Malibu Premier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars