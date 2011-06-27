  1. Home
2020 Chevrolet Malibu Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

  • First Responder Discount for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    General Motors First Responder Discount Pricing Program. Eligible customers which include firefighters, police, EMT/paramedics and 911 dispatch can use this discount toward the purchase/lease of an eligible model. Proof of employment and authorization code required. See dealer for details or visit www.gmfirstresponderdiscount.com for complete eligibility details.

    Start
    07/01/2020
    End
    01/05/2021

  • Customer Cash for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $2,750
    Start
    08/04/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

    Lease Loyalty & Lease Conquest

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers who have a current 2015 model year or newer lease vehicle and lease an eligible model qualify for this loyalty offer. Customer must have leased their qualifying vehicle for a minimum of 30 days prior to the sale of the new vehicle except in the situation where the customer purchased/leased a new and unused qualifying vehicle within 30 days and would like to use it as the qualifying vehicle for a subsequent sale. Trade-in Not Required. Offer requires GM Financial Lease. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of current lease required. See dealer for details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,500
    Start
    08/07/2020
    End
    09/01/2020

  • Financing

    (0 available)

  • Leasing

    (0 available)
