More about the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu

The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu receives an upgraded infotainment system and a new RS trim that includes some sporty appearance cues. The big news, though, is the migration of the base transmission from a six-speed automatic to a CVT automatic, which boosts combined EPA mileage by 2 mpg. Unfortunately, driver aids and active safety features are not standard equipment and are only available as options on higher Malibu trim levels, which is uncommon for the segment. Behind the handsome front end, the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu has a choice of three engines: two turbocharged four-cylinder engines, a 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter, making 160 and 250 horsepower, respectively, and a hybrid setup that makes 182 hp and an impressive 277 pound-feet of torque. The optional 2.0-liter offers brisk acceleration, but, thanks to its smooth power delivery and comparable handling, we think the Hybrid is the most pleasing version of the Malibu. Even better, it returns 46 mpg combined (49 city/43 highway). Aside from the Hybrid, the 2019 Malibu has five trim levels: L, LS, RS, LT and Premier. The base L trim is a bit sparse, but does offer excellent standard infotainment: an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The LS and LT trims will be the most popular versions of the Malibu sedan, offering more features at a reasonable price, while the RS presents some sporty design cues and a few nice upgrades such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Buyers looking for fuel efficiency and a smooth performance should give the Malibu Hybrid a look. It offers the same features as the LT and can be upgraded with the same packages. The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Premier gets all of the LT's standard equipment, along with much of its optional technology and luxury upgrades such as an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation and leather seats, which are also ventilated. It's the only trim to offer optional adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. It also gets the potent 2.0-liter engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission. It's the priciest version of the Malibu, but it has some nice luxuries. In short, the Malibu is a comfortable sedan that makes long road trips easy to tolerate and comes standard with excellent infotainment features. Make sure to read the full Edmunds review to find the trim that's right for you, and take advantage of our shopping tools to locate the best deal on a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu.

2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Overview

The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD).

What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Malibu Hybrid 3.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Malibu Hybrid.

