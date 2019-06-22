2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid
What’s new
- Refreshed for 2019
- New transmission for turbo 1.5-liter engine
- New front and rear styling
- Upgraded infotainment system
- Part of the ninth Malibu generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior with lots of front-seat headroom
- Hybrid trim offers high efficiency and brisk acceleration
- Easy-to-use touchscreen interface
- Lackluster acceleration from the base 1.5-liter engine
- Limited outward visibility
- Interior looks dated compared to rivals
Which Malibu does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The Chevrolet Malibu looks sharp and has a roomy and comfortable front seat that makes it a pleasant enough way to get from point A to point B. But this latest-generation Malibu has been simply left behind in a class that's become even more spacious and refined and more dynamic overall.
In an effort to keep up with competitors' improving fuel economy, Chevy has given the 2019 Malibu a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) on cars equipped with the base 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The CVT automatic results in a bump of 2 mpg combined in EPA ratings compared to last year but has also somewhat dulled the Malibu's responsiveness. While the Malibu's handling is surprisingly sharp, the rest of the driving experience feels flat.
The Malibu also gets Chevy's latest Infotainment System 3, which is easy to use and has the latest features. Alas, it's a bright spot in an otherwise unassuming and somewhat drab cabin. Rear leg- and headroom lag behind much of the class, too. Another drawback is that the base Malibu does not include active safety features that are standard on many competitors, and a full suite of driver aids is only available as an option on the Chevy's highest trim.
There are traits that recommend the Malibu, but overall it's a midpack contender, falling short of the bar set by class leaders. The current Mazda 6 delivers an engaging driving experience at any trim level, and in higher trims competes with entry-level luxury cars costing thousands more. The new Honda Accord is one of the most impressive mainstream midsize sedans in years: capable, practical, comfortable, and chock-full of available features.
2019 Chevrolet Malibu models
For 2019, the Malibu has five trim levels. The base L trim is sparsely equipped, so unless you're looking for the least expensive sedan possible, it's better to step up to the LS or the LT. Both add a considerable amount of content. Although, like the L, they rely on a smaller, slightly underpowered engine. The RS trim slots between the LS and the LT and adds unique appearance accents for a sportier look. The Premier trim comes almost fully loaded and adds a more powerful motor. The Malibu is also available in Hybrid trim with similar features to the LT.
The L, LS, RS, and LT are all powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (160 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque) mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).
The base L trim comes with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (160 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque), a CVT automatic, 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, a backup camera, air conditioning, and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Infotainment has been upgraded for 2019 to include an 8-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get OnStar and a six-speaker audio system.
The minor price jump to the LS trim adds some extra equipment and more available optional features. The LS includes 16-inch alloy wheels, Chevy's Teen Driver system, a compass and exterior temperature display, and sun visors with vanity mirrors. You also get a 4G LTE connection with Wi-Fi and laminated side windows to reduce noise.
The sport-look RS trim offers dual exhaust tips, black 18-inch alloy wheels, a spoiler, blacked-out exterior trim pieces, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with power lumbar.
For both the LS and RS trim levels, several options can be added. These include a remote starter and a seat-belt assurance system that only allows the vehicle to shift out of Park when the driver's seat belt is buckled. The eight-way power-adjustable seat is available as an option on the LS as well.
Upgrading to the LT trim gets you all of the LS features, as well as 17-inch wheels, LED daytime running lights and taillamps, remote start, heated mirrors, seatback map pockets, illuminated vanity mirrors, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, rear-seat air vents, rear-seat reading lamps, and satellite radio.
The Malibu Hybrid uses a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 182 hp and a noteworthy 277 lb-ft of torque. It's similar to the Hybrid LT, but with a few changes: It uses an electronic parking brake and has heated seats, plus LED taillamps are optional rather than standard. Also, the infotainment system has unique information displays, the trip computer is replaced with an 8-inch color display, and the spare tire is replaced with a tire repair and inflation kit.
The Hybrid's Convenience and Technology package adds back the remote starter, heated front seats and LED taillamps.
Several packages are available for both the LT and Hybrid: A Leather package is available, which includes leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Driver Confidence package adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and rear parking sensors. The Driver Confidence II package includes automatic high beams, lane keeping assist and forward collision alert.
Finally, the Premier trim offers all of the LT's features, as well as everything that's available in the Convenience and Technology package and the Leather package. The engine is upgraded to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque) and paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also included are 18-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, driver-seat memory settings, navigation, a nine-speaker Bose stereo system, interior ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad, a 120-volt power outlet for the rear seat, heated outboard rear seats, and unique exterior styling cues.
The Premier can be upgraded with the Driver Confidence package, Driver Confidence package II and the Confidence III package, which includes an electronic parking brake, adaptive cruise control, active parking assist, and an automatic forward collision avoidance system. The Premier Sun and Wheel package adds a dual-pane power sunroof, 19-inch wheels and upgraded floor mats. The sunroof is also available as a stand-alone option for the LT, Hybrid and Premier.
Features & Specs
|Hybrid 4dr Sedan
1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD
|MSRP
|$28,220
|MPG
|49 city / 43 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Malibu safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of potential obstacles ahead. (Automatic braking is available as an optional extra.)
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Informs the driver of vehicles in perpendicular motion behind the car when reversing.
- Pedestrian Detection
- Warns the driver of pedestrians in the roadway and automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not take action.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.2%
Chevrolet Malibu vs. the competition
Chevrolet Malibu vs. Chevrolet Impala
The Chevy Impala is one size up from the Malibu, meaning it has both a roomier interior and a more spacious trunk. An optional V6 is available, which delivers smooth power. Some buyers might prefer the V6 to the Malibu's upgraded four-cylinder. The Impala is a little harder to park and costs several thousand more than the Malibu.
Chevrolet Malibu vs. Chevrolet Cruze
The Chevy Cruze is a size smaller than the Malibu, falling into the compact sedan category. The smaller footprint means there's less rear legroom. It's less expensive than the Malibu, and feels a bit cheaper on the inside, but it also returns better fuel economy. In midlevel trim levels, you won't miss out too much on extra features, but the Malibu's top trim has more standard and optional equipment. The Cruze offers a hatchback body and diesel engine option that are not available on the Malibu.
Chevrolet Malibu vs. Ford Fusion
The Ford Fusion is a competitive midsize sedan with great handling and a more engaging overall driving experience. There are more standard safety features, and Ford's Sync 3 system is just as easy to use as Chevy's infotainment. The Fusion also offers its own hybrid and PHEV powertrains for better fuel efficiency. The Fusion is also available with all-wheel drive to tackle inclement weather.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Malibu a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu:
- Refreshed for 2019
- New transmission for turbo 1.5-liter engine
- New front and rear styling
- Upgraded infotainment system
- Part of the ninth Malibu generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Malibu reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Malibu is the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $28,220.
Other versions include:
- Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) which starts at $28,220
What are the different models of Chevrolet Malibu?
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu receives an upgraded infotainment system and a new RS trim that includes some sporty appearance cues. The big news, though, is the migration of the base transmission from a six-speed automatic to a CVT automatic, which boosts combined EPA mileage by 2 mpg. Unfortunately, driver aids and active safety features are not standard equipment and are only available as options on higher Malibu trim levels, which is uncommon for the segment.
Behind the handsome front end, the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu has a choice of three engines: two turbocharged four-cylinder engines, a 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter, making 160 and 250 horsepower, respectively, and a hybrid setup that makes 182 hp and an impressive 277 pound-feet of torque. The optional 2.0-liter offers brisk acceleration, but, thanks to its smooth power delivery and comparable handling, we think the Hybrid is the most pleasing version of the Malibu. Even better, it returns 46 mpg combined (49 city/43 highway).
Aside from the Hybrid, the 2019 Malibu has five trim levels: L, LS, RS, LT and Premier. The base L trim is a bit sparse, but does offer excellent standard infotainment: an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The LS and LT trims will be the most popular versions of the Malibu sedan, offering more features at a reasonable price, while the RS presents some sporty design cues and a few nice upgrades such as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.
Buyers looking for fuel efficiency and a smooth performance should give the Malibu Hybrid a look. It offers the same features as the LT and can be upgraded with the same packages.
The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Premier gets all of the LT's standard equipment, along with much of its optional technology and luxury upgrades such as an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation and leather seats, which are also ventilated. It's the only trim to offer optional adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking. It also gets the potent 2.0-liter engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission. It's the priciest version of the Malibu, but it has some nice luxuries.
In short, the Malibu is a comfortable sedan that makes long road trips easy to tolerate and comes standard with excellent infotainment features. Make sure to read the full Edmunds review to find the trim that's right for you, and take advantage of our shopping tools to locate the best deal on a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu.
2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid is offered in the following styles: Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Malibu Hybrid 3.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Malibu Hybrid.
