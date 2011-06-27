  1. Home
Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Premier Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/521.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,975
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Driver Confidence Package IIyes
Appearance Packageyes
Driver Confidence Packageyes
Portable Media Connectivity Packageyes
Premier Sun and Wheel Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,975
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,975
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Sport Pedal Kityes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,975
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,975
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dark Chrome Horizontal Leading Edge Grilleyes
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Gloss Black Grilleyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Bowtieyes
Crystal Claret Red Horizontal Leading Edge Grilleyes
Alternate Finish Mirror Capsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Length193.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Sandy Ridge Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Gray, leather
  • Dark Atmosphere/Loft Brown, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,975
All season tiresyes
P245/45R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,975
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
