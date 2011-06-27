  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu
  4. Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,875
See Malibu Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission2-speed
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG46
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,875
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission2-speed
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)49/43 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)637.0/559.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.0 gal.
Combined MPG46
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,875
Base engine size1.8 l
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,875
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,875
Leather Packageyes
Convenience and Technology Packageyes
Driver Confidence Packageyes
Portable Media Connectivity Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,875
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,875
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,875
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,875
Sport Pedal Kityes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Stainless Steel Door Sill Platesyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Chevrolet MyLink Radio w/Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,875
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,875
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,875
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,875
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Dark Chrome Horizontal Leading Edge Grilleyes
18" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Custom Molded Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Gloss Black Grilleyes
Wheel Locksyes
Black Bowtieyes
Crystal Claret Red Horizontal Leading Edge Grilleyes
Alternate Finish Mirror Capsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,875
Length193.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.6 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,875
Exterior Colors
  • Summit White
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Pepperdust Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Sandy Ridge Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Gray, premium cloth
  • Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Gray, leather
  • Dark Atmosphere/Loft Brown, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,875
All season tiresyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,875
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Malibu Inventory

Related Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles