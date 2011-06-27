  1. Home
Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu LT Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,620
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,620
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,620
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/521.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,620
Torque260 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,620
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,620
Portable Media Connectivity Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Weather Protection Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
Cargo Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,620
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,620
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,620
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,620
Sport Pedal Kityes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,620
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,620
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,620
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,620
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Stainless Steel Door Sill Platesyes
18" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Illuminated Door Sill Platesyes
Body-Color Grilleyes
Wheel Locksyes
Alternate Finish Mirror capsyes
19" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Chrome Grilleyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,620
Length193.8 in.
Curb weight3278 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,620
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Bronze Metallic
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Butte Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,620
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P245/40R19 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,620
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,620
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
