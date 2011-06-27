Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu L Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,625
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/481.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.0 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.5 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.1 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Length193.8 in.
Curb weight3086 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.8 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Autumn Bronze Metallic
  • Nightfall Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Butte Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Atmosphere/Medium Ash Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P205/65R16 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
