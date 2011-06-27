Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews

Chevy should be ashamed Matt Purkins , 08/09/2018 LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful All the reviews were so positive on this car.....it has been nothing but a lemon since it left the lot. Constantly have the check engine light on for anything from emission sensor to transmission issues. Gas pedal shorted out going 55 mph. Needed pistons replaced at 61,000 (conveniently after the warranty ran out). Stabiltrack goes out but when you turn car off and restart it's fine. It's lost power and died on an interstate twice. Now it's in the shop with electrical issues. Won't stop overheating. Needs a new battery because something is draining it. Starter is fried. The last time I was able to drive it the message screen told me to roll my windows down! GM won't stand behind it....they tell me to talk to the dealer. Dealer says it's between GM and me. I will never own another GM product. Bought because I needed a reliable car with good MPG. It's spent most of the last year in the shop. So disappointed in Chevy and their dealerships. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Motor poorly made meme71173 , 12/15/2017 LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful GM is having trouble with the motors dropping the pistons. Instead of replacing parts to correct the problem. They have decided to change the oil type the car uses and do adjustments to the computer to try and correct the problem. Not a good fix, my 2016 Malibu dropped a piston at 67000 miles, and it was well maintenance. I would not recommend this car to anyone. Performance Value

A great mid size car that checks all the boxes BTM , 06/27/2016 LT w/1LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I read a lot of reviews and drove several cars before deciding to lease the Malibu. While I have only owned this for a little over a week, I am very happy with my decision. It is very quiet and comfortable. If I had to sum the car up in one word I would say it is smooth. Also, it is averaging 33mpg with mixed highway and city driving which is good for a car with this much interior room, trunk size, etc. The 1.5L engine definitely has adequate acceleration in any situation I have driven in including interstate driving. Since I have only had this a week, I cannot report on its reliability but I will submit a follow up in a few months. Overall I believe this is a very good choice for anyone looking at a mid sized car. Safety Performance Interior Comfort

Leased a 2016 LS Malibu Silver Color Guy , 09/14/2016 LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 35 of 37 people found this review helpful Its a giant car so if will probably meet your space needs. I think I got an amazing deal. I would have had to pay the same amount for a leasing a corolla but with a low residual. I think its too big for a single guy like me but I its way more comfy than the compact sedans I test drove. I liked the ride and apple carplay and guided rearview camera is cool. Keyless entry Yes Please. Push Start button. Apple car play is amazing. It comes with onstar so I can have wifi within car, locate my car from my phone and even lock it. If your car has remote start it will let you do it from your phone as well. I will not end up continuing onstar because I am usually driving it alone and my phone internet is enough. The nice thing is the tech stuff comes with all trims but since its LS the interior doesn't come bells and whistles but its better than the basic trim of most (non luxury) compact sedans. Edmunds is right about the screen getting stains. Acceleration is not mind blowing in the start but does get the job done. You are not going to win races but you are not going to feel that its underpowered either. Mileage is not phenomenal but its not a deal breaker either. I was nervous about the start and stop but it never bothered me at all. I am single and fresh out of grad school and got this as my first car. My only regret is that I shouldn't have gotten this nice of a car but I think price wise it made a lot of sense. Its quite and handles bumpy road well. I had no trouble in acceleration at high speeds. Me and my sister went on a long trip and loved it. I love the looks of ford fusion but not a fan of how they their price and interior that comes with base trims. My personal opinion is that the interior of Malibu is a lot better than fusion interior and I love the infotainment (Did I mention carplay). I got compliments for the exterior so yeah I would definitely recommend it. If you can afford I would definitely recommend do get safety features like blind spot because the pillars are kind of thick. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value