  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,005
See Malibu Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,005
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,005
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,005
Torque295 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower259 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,005
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,005
Leather Packageyes
Electronics and Entertainment Packageyes
Advanced Safety Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,005
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,005
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,005
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,005
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Black All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Ambient Lightingyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,005
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,005
premium clothyes
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,005
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,005
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Power Glass Sunroofyes
Chrome Door Handlesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,005
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3635 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.8 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,005
Exterior Colors
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Butte Red Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Sable Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/ Light Neutral, premium cloth
  • Cocoa/ Light Neutral, leatherette
  • Jet Black/ Titanium, leather
  • Cocoa/ Light Neutral, premium leather
  • Jet Black, premium cloth
  • Jet Black, leatherette
  • Jet Black/ Titanium, premium cloth
  • Jet Black/ Titanium, leatherette
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,005
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,005
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,005
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Malibu Inventory

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles