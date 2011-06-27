  1. Home
Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,340
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)395.0/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower196 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Ambient Lightingyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Chrome Door Handlesyes
Measurements
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.8 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/ Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
