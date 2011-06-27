  1. Home
Used 2014 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)395.0/568.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black All-Weather Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Measurements
Front track62.2 in.
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3393 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
Wheel base107.8 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/ Titanium (Fleet), premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
16 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
