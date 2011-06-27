  1. Home
Used 2014 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,690
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,690
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,690
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/666.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,690
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,690
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,690
LTZ Premium Packageyes
Electronics and Entertainment Packageyes
Advanced Safety Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,690
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,690
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,690
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,690
Black All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,690
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,690
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,690
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,690
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,690
Front track62.2 in.
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3547 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
Wheel base107.8 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,690
Exterior Colors
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Butte Red Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Atlantis Blue Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Light Neutral, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
  • Jet Black/Brownstone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,690
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,690
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,690
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
