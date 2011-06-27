  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu
  4. Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,975
See Malibu Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,975
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352/528 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower169 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,975
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Interface Packageyes
Florida Edition Packageyes
White Diamond Premium Packageyes
1LT All-Star Packageyes
Premium Mat Packageyes
Power Convenience Package w/Bluetoothyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,975
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
40 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,975
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,975
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,975
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,975
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Power Glass Sunroof w/Express Open and Tilt-Slideyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Tire Sealant and Inflator Kit Confirmationyes
Body-Color Bodyside Moldingsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Front track59.6 in.
Length191.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume112.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Taupe Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Cashmere, cloth
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,975
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,975
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,975
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Malibu Inventory

Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LT1 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles