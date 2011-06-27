Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews

Best Car I Ever Owned Me , 11/22/2015 LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful This is the best car I've ever owned so far and I have had many. I won't bash other brands so I'll leave that out. I bought the car pre-owned with less than 10k on it and now have 85k. I am very pleased with how dependable this car is. The only thing I've had done "major" is new tires and brakes. Again it's at 85k miles... The interior is beautiful (have the 2 tone brown and cream color leather). I am 5'11 and my son is 6'1 and we fit comfortably in the front and back seat. I know how difficult it can be to find a car that "fits". Other features I enjoy is the sound system (I have a long daily commute to work), smooth ride, heated seats and remote start. The exterior appearance is classy. Things that could be better is the trunk opening and gas mileage for me is only averaging 22, for a 4 cylinder I was hoping for better, however I do drive aggressively. I rely heavily on other reviews when making purchases and am very thankful that people write them..this is my first and I hope this review helps. I would recommend this car to anyone. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

3 years/70k miles and still going strong setht37 , 08/06/2013 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 3 years and it now has over 70k miles on it and I have not had any issues with it. There are a couple squeaks and rattles here and there and sometimes the right turn signal does not go off when turning but I figure it is not a luxury car so what do you expect. I feel this car is just as reliable as a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. When I first got the car it did not get good gas mileage now that the engine is broken in it gets good mileage. I have gotten 33 mpg doing 80 with 5 people in the car and luggage in the trunk. Report Abuse

One of the best cars i have owned bowls , 11/13/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 10k on it, and now have almost 60k, not one problem or complaint, it is very dependable, wonderful performance, the appearance is beautiful, Chevrolet has finally figured out how to build like the foreign cars, the mileage is as expected, and is acceptable in town if driven carefully, I have kept up the standard maintenance only, nothing other than that, so it has always had oil changes when needed (3k), I would recommend this car to anyone, and the folks that had all the problems should intact the lemon law, as it was probably built on a Friday or Monday. Report Abuse

Comparable to a "Cadi" ogcrew1 , 01/08/2012 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I have to say out of all the car's I have had (Jeeps, GM SUV's, Saabs, Volvos, Taurus SHO)... This car surprised me! I have owned this car for about six months now and have put 14,000 miles on it... I do mixed driving and in the spring/summer/ fall months I was getting 29MPG(mixed) and 32MPG(full highway). The comfort level is awesome, the 4-Cyl could use a little more pep but still when I need to go it moves. Overall I would and do recommend this car to friends. Report Abuse