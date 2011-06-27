Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews
Best Car I Ever Owned
This is the best car I've ever owned so far and I have had many. I won't bash other brands so I'll leave that out. I bought the car pre-owned with less than 10k on it and now have 85k. I am very pleased with how dependable this car is. The only thing I've had done "major" is new tires and brakes. Again it's at 85k miles... The interior is beautiful (have the 2 tone brown and cream color leather). I am 5'11 and my son is 6'1 and we fit comfortably in the front and back seat. I know how difficult it can be to find a car that "fits". Other features I enjoy is the sound system (I have a long daily commute to work), smooth ride, heated seats and remote start. The exterior appearance is classy. Things that could be better is the trunk opening and gas mileage for me is only averaging 22, for a 4 cylinder I was hoping for better, however I do drive aggressively. I rely heavily on other reviews when making purchases and am very thankful that people write them..this is my first and I hope this review helps. I would recommend this car to anyone.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
3 years/70k miles and still going strong
I have had this car for 3 years and it now has over 70k miles on it and I have not had any issues with it. There are a couple squeaks and rattles here and there and sometimes the right turn signal does not go off when turning but I figure it is not a luxury car so what do you expect. I feel this car is just as reliable as a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. When I first got the car it did not get good gas mileage now that the engine is broken in it gets good mileage. I have gotten 33 mpg doing 80 with 5 people in the car and luggage in the trunk.
One of the best cars i have owned
I bought the car with 10k on it, and now have almost 60k, not one problem or complaint, it is very dependable, wonderful performance, the appearance is beautiful, Chevrolet has finally figured out how to build like the foreign cars, the mileage is as expected, and is acceptable in town if driven carefully, I have kept up the standard maintenance only, nothing other than that, so it has always had oil changes when needed (3k), I would recommend this car to anyone, and the folks that had all the problems should intact the lemon law, as it was probably built on a Friday or Monday.
Comparable to a "Cadi"
I have to say out of all the car's I have had (Jeeps, GM SUV's, Saabs, Volvos, Taurus SHO)... This car surprised me! I have owned this car for about six months now and have put 14,000 miles on it... I do mixed driving and in the spring/summer/ fall months I was getting 29MPG(mixed) and 32MPG(full highway). The comfort level is awesome, the 4-Cyl could use a little more pep but still when I need to go it moves. Overall I would and do recommend this car to friends.
Better than what I had
I traded in my 2001 Taurus.., I miss that car but I did a definite upgrade with this Malibu. My family is glad that I have actually have a car that won't leave me stranded anymore. I love the car even though there are downsides like trunk space, but other than that I love it.
Sponsored cars related to the Malibu
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer