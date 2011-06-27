  1. Home
Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu LT Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,865
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/464 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.4 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Length188.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3315 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height57.5 in.
EPA interior volume116.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.9 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Black
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Titanium, premium cloth
  • Ebony, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
