  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu
  4. Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Malibu
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,760
See Malibu Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,760
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,760
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)257.4/371.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,760
Torque190 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,760
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,760
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,760
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,760
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,760
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,760
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
Front hip room52 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,760
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52 in.
Rear leg room38 in.
Rear shoulder room55.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,760
Front track59 in.
Maximum cargo capacity17.1 cu.ft.
Length190.4 in.
Curb weight3053 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height56.4 in.
EPA interior volume115 cu.ft.
Wheel base107 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,760
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Tropic Teal Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,760
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P215/60R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,760
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,760
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Malibu Inventory

Related Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles