  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Malibu
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Chevrolet Malibu Base Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Malibu
Overview
See Malibu Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.0/420.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque155 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3051 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.4 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Sandrift Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Bronzemist Metallic
  • Medium Malachite Metallic
  • Dark Jade Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Silvermist Metallic
  • Medium Opal Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Medium Neutral
  • Light Gray
  • Medium Oak
See Malibu Inventory

Related Used 1999 Chevrolet Malibu Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles