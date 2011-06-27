Used 1998 Chevrolet Malibu LS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|255.0/405.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.1 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|41.9 in.
|Front hip room
|52.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|38.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|190.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3100 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.4 in.
|Wheel base
|107.0 in.
|Width
|69.4 in.
Related Used 1998 Chevrolet Malibu LS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles