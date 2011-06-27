Used 1997 Chevrolet Malibu Consumer Reviews
Could be cheaper to maintain
Rebuilt transmission $2,500, replaced steering rack $800. Rear brake adjusters seem not to work well on this model which causes high front brake wear. Have put two sets of rotors on and many pads on front. Have replaced the water pump twice. Due to the way the water pump is driven from the timing chain. It has a long shaft. That is subject to a high side load on the front bearing from the oil pressure activated chain tensioner .Chevy dealer here wants $800 plus to do the repair. Spring rates on the front struts are high which causes the front shocks ride at a extended height that causes early front shock failure. Replaced 3 sets. The car now has 166k and still going
Love it!
Not one problem EVER! Love this car and wouldn't trade it for anything. Will be my Son's car next year, that is how much I think of this car.
35mpg v6 + reliable!
1 alternator and tires/brakes in 135,000 miles! Gets 35 mpg and the new cars with V4's can't do that! Great car. Too bad used American cars are worthless, but then again, why would I ever sell it?
She's a good car
I know lots of people have had problems with their Malibu's, but I've had nothing. The car was purchased new and has been driven in the mountains, cross country, in city commuting mode and more. Its never failed me. It's currently serving me well in the Canadian north, where it fires up every time, even in -40 weather (without being plugged in). It gets good gas mileage (~35mpg) if one goes easy on the highway, but in city traffic, the best I can usually muster is 22 mpg. Not good there! It's a comfortable roomy car, and would make for a good first auto for a new driver. It's safe, not too fast and they're cheap to get parts for (most of the time!) While I'm no Chevy fan, iIdo like this car.
1997 Chevy Malibu LS-V6
I bought this car in 2002 with 90,000 miles. It now has 171,000 and I only had to replace 3 parts, altenator, water pump, and thermostat. They were really cheaps parts and I've never had to replace anything else besides tires and brakes. It's a really good car and I recommend it to anyone. I've added a cold air intake for a few extra horses and it shows
