Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx SS Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Malibu Maxx
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,265
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256/384 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Torque241 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,265
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,265
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
separate rear audioyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,265
remote trunk releaseyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,265
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,265
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity41 cu.ft.
Curb weight3620 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Length187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume128.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width69.8 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Exterior Colors
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Laser Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,265
P225/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,265
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,265
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
