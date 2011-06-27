Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS Fleet Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2006 Malibu Maxx
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,565
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,565
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,565
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/448 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,565
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,565
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,565
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,565
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,565
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,565
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,565
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,565
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,565
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity41 cu.ft.
Curb weight3458 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Length187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume128.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width69.8 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,565
Exterior Colors
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • White
  • Black
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, premium cloth
  • Titanium, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,565
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,565
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,565
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
