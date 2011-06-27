  1. Home
Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Malibu Maxx
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,465
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/448 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Illuminating driver vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Front leg room41.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear leg room41.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Length187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3458 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume128.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width69.8 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Silver Green Metallic
  • Laser Blue Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Neutral
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
