  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu Limited
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Malibu Limited
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,420
See Malibu Limited Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,420
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,420
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)444.0/629.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,420
Torque191 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower197 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,420
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$28,420
Electronics and Entertainment Packageyes
All-Weather Mat Protection Packageyes
Advanced Safety Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,420
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,420
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,420
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,420
Ambient Lightingyes
Black All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
Stainless Steel Door Sill Platesyes
Cargo Organizeryes
Pedal Coversyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,420
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,420
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,420
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.3 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room57.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$28,420
Front and Rear Splash Guardsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
18” Machined Wheels w/Painted Pocketsyes
Chrome Mirror Capsyes
18” Chrome Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,420
Length191.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume116.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base107.8 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,420
Exterior Colors
  • Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Ashen Gray Metallic
  • Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Butte Red Metalllic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black/Brownstone, leather
  • Cocoa/Light Neutral, leather
  • Jet Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,420
P235/50R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,420
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,420
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 24000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Malibu Limited Inventory

Related Used 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited LTZ info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles