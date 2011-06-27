2010 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2010 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,322 - $7,024
Used Malibu Hybrid for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2010 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid features & specs
MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Hybrid
164 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Malibu Hybrid
Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer
- 2020 Camaro
- 2020 Chevrolet Camaro