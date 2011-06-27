  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid
  4. Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Malibu Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,555
See Malibu Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,555
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416/544 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Torque159 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,555
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,555
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
40 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,555
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,555
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,555
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Front track59.6 in.
Length191.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Exterior Colors
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Amber Bronze Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Silver Ice Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Golden Pewter Metallic
  • Gold Mist Metallic
  • Silver Moss Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Cashmere, cloth
  • Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,555
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R17 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,555
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,555
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Malibu Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles