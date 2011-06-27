Vehicle overview

The 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid manages to be both a success and a failure. As a midsize sedan, the Malibu is a success thanks to its handsome styling, solid driving dynamics and spacious, comfortable cabin. But the hybrid version is what's called a "mild" hybrid. And like a tofu burger or near-beer, it's simply not as good as the real thing.

To clarify, a full hybrid has the ability to run on electric power alone at speeds up to 25 mph or so. As such, it is able to get impressive fuel mileage, especially in stop-and-go traffic and city driving (the driving situations that are the worst for a gas engine's fuel efficiency). However, the Malibu hybrid's "mild" status means that its electric motor isn't really used for propelling the car on its own -- its primary purpose is starting the engine when it automatically shuts off to save fuel at traffic lights or other stopping situations.

Granted, the Malibu Hybrid's four-kilowatt electric motor/generator can actually move the car on its own up to a dizzying 3 mph, but that's essentially useless in terms of increasing fuel economy. To put it into perspective, the Camry Hybrid's 30-kilowatt unit can propel it up to 30 mph.

Furthermore, the Malibu Hybrid's performance isn't as good as real hybrids. When maximum power is called for, its electric motor assists the gas engine, but the added boost is minimal as it adds a mere 5 horsepower to the cause. That doesn't compare too favorably to the Toyota, whose muscular electric motor kicks in an additional 40 horses when needed. Another bummer is that the Malibu Hybrid's overall fuel economy rates just a few mpg better than the standard four-cylinder Malibu.

With a base price around $25,000, the 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid is only about $1,000 less expensive than the Camry Hybrid and Nissan Altima Hybrid (which shares the Toyota's hybrid technology), both of which are also cleaner in terms of emissions ratings. If price and the environment are priorities, the Toyota Prius remains the best bet, by being both cheaper and incredibly fuel efficient while offering an impressive amount of passenger and cargo space. It's also a tad quicker than the Malibu and offers more luxury features.

Despite how impressive the regular 2009 Chevy Malibu is, the Hybrid version leaves us cold. General Motors says that its full-fledged "two-mode" hybrid system will eventually make its way into the Malibu. It can't arrive fast enough.