Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Consumer Reviews

6 yrs later your_welcome , 01/02/2015 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Follow up after 6 yrs... Im 1st owner. It had top safety award for 2009. Came equipped with corvette tires, it handles with amazement. Its used mainly to drive to work and back home, a hilly round trip of about 45 miles. The trip has about 25 miles of highway (50 mph, with 3 stop lights), and the rest is stop and go city driving. It averaged 27-28 when new, now its 30-31 MPG at 45,000 miles on it. Mileage seems to get better with each oil change (every 6K miles) A HUGE gas factor is using the AUTOMATIC climate system (both on AUTO setting, use defrost only when needed). So far, the car has performed without problems (the 24 volt battery did have to be replaced, but under warranty).

Looks good so far david , 05/22/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful My wife gets compliments all the time. People are surprised it is a Malibu (considering the previous old boxy style). The car looks great, could be a bit more peppy but gets the job done. We have had zero mechanical problems, Gas in this car seems to last for ever. We average around 30mpg in mixed city and highway driving (not bad for a mid size sedan). Sound system great, lots of little nooks to holds stuff, lots of trunk space, comes with XM, on- star is cooler than I thought with turn by turn GPS and the emailed mechanical reports. Overall, this car has a lot of cool features for the money, the coolest is the motor shuts off while stopped in traffic to save gas (why didn't I think that?)

Mediocre Hybrid Mike S , 06/15/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We have a 2009 Malibu Hybrid as a fleet vehicle in the agency I work for. We've had it for approx 6 months and put 5000 miles on it. I am not impressed by it. The electric motor assist, frankly, is a useless gimmick. It does not provide electric-only power when you are tooling around a parking lot or in stop-and-go traffic. The total power output of the engine is lethargic and the vehicle has issues merging onto highways without going full-throttle, which is disappointing. We also have a 2010 Ford Fusion hybrid which outclasses it in almost every way possible. I suggest driving both before making a decision one way or the other. The Fusion is a couple thousand more but well worth it.

new lelel of comfort bob , 07/05/2010 5 of 7 people found this review helpful We traded in our 1 year old 2009 Malibu LS for a 2009 Malibu Hybrid 4 months ago. After rebates we spent $3k and the government will be giving us $1550 back. What a steal. We love the car and our salesman. It gets about 37 mpg on a trip or about 6 mpg, on average better than our non hybrid Malibu did. This car has to be the most underrated and thus biggest bargain out there. They are giving them away. We did not loose 20% as we drove it off the show room floor. The Kelly "trade in" for the Hybrid is more than we paid for both Malibus combined. We didn't fully appreciate the car until we had driven it for a few months. We love the way it slows you down without touching the brakes.