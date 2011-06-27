  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid
  4. Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Base Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Malibu Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,640
See Malibu Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,640
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384/512 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Torque159 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,640
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,640
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
40 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,640
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,640
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,640
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,640
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.0 in.
2 -way power driver seatyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Front track59.6 in.
Length191.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Exterior Colors
  • Amber Bronze Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Silverstone Metallic
  • Golden Pewter Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Black Granite Metallic
  • White
Interior Colors
  • Cocoa/Cashmere, cloth
  • Titanium, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,640
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,640
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,640
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Malibu Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles