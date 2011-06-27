Vehicle overview

The 2008 Chevy Malibu is a winner. Even if it doesn't end up catching the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry in terms of sales, Chevy should at least be pleased that it has created a car good enough to seriously compete with the midsize sedan heavy hitters. Despite this solid base, the Malibu Hybrid is more in line to compete with light-hitting bench guys. Although it may be called a hybrid and feature an electricity-aided gasoline engine, its capabilities pale in comparison to other gas-electric models. Acceleration, emissions and, most importantly, fuel economy, are below the competition. The Malibu Hybrid and its Saturn Aura cousin are the cheapest traditional sedans to wear a hybrid badge, but sadly they're examples of that old saying of "You get what you pay for."

At the heart of the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid is an electric motor/generator that produces an underwhelming 4 kilowatts of boost for the 164-horsepower four-cylinder engine. Under very light acceleration, the motor alone is capable of moving the Malibu up to 3 mph, but it's primarily used for starting the engine when it automatically shuts off to save fuel at traffic lights or other stopping situations.

By comparison, the Camry Hybrid features a 30-kilowatt electric motor capable of powering the vehicle by itself up to 30 mph. This difference is most noticed in the city, where stop-and-go driving relies more on electric propulsion. The Malibu's meager electric capabilities simply can't compare, both in terms of gas mileage and acceleration. Highway fuel economy is comparable to other "full" hybrid models like the Camry and Nissan Altima, but it's also pretty close to that of the non-hybrid four-cylinder Malibu.

With a base price of a little more than $22,000, the Malibu is about $3,000 less expensive than the Camry Hybrid and Altima Hybrid. The economics of that price advantage versus fuel savings certainly warrant close examination, and depending on your driving style, the Malibu could remain the better value regardless of fuel economy. As an environmental buy, though, there's no getting around that fuel economy disadvantage and its below-average emissions rating. If price and the environment are priorities, the Toyota Prius remains the best bet, by being both cheap and incredibly fuel efficient while offering an impressive amount of passenger and cargo space. It's also a tad quicker than the Malibu and offers more luxury features.

Despite how impressive the regular 2008 Chevy Malibu is, the Hybrid leaves us cold. General Motors says that its full-fledged "Two-Mode" hybrid system will eventually make its way into the Malibu, and it can't arrive fast enough. We suggest waiting for the real hybrid deal from Chevrolet if the Altima, Camry and Prius don't tickle your fancy.