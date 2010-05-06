Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid for Sale Near Me
3 listings
- 19,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999$776 Below Market
- 40,733 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,984
- 153,659 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,900
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating4.45 Reviews
mtbiker06,06/05/2010
I've had this car for almost two years now. It is a great quality car with only a few minor problems. The a/c fan has a ticking sound. (but I've had this problem with every GM car that I have owned). Some of the trim seems to be coming loose around the edges. Also, the hybrid batteries had to be replaced already, but it has an eight year warranty on hybrid parts. I will get anywhere between 25 mpg in the city to 36 mpg on the highway (all highway driving at 60 mph though) The car drives very smoothly and handles great. The acceleration leaves a lot to be desired though. I do wish the hybrid system was a full hybrid.
