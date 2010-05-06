Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid for Sale Near Me

CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania

***Car Vision is open for emergency remote/internet sales. Our service department is able to deliver vehicles to customers who need transportation for life-sustaining purposes such as permitted work, helping family members, grocery shopping and other allowed uses. The paperwork for financing and sales will be done remotely (via email, text and video) whenever possible. Do the majority of your purchase before you get to our dealership. Then simply come to our service department, sign your paperwork and drive away. Please contact us at (610) 901-4507 to start your online application and purchase.*** ***PRICE AS NEW $24,695*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 09/27/2022 OR 17,690 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid is a midsize sedan available in one trim level. Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel, power height adjustment for the driver seat and a six-speaker stereo with CD/MP3 player, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. ***FEATURES*** FWD AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL AUXILIARY AUDIO JACK KEYLESS ENTRY POWER DRIVER SEAT SATELITE RADIO CD/MP3 PLAYER Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *****Why buy from Car Vision?**** (1) We are a "No-Hassle No-Haggle" dealership! We pre-discount our cars, so you do not need to worrying if you got the best price! (2) Our salespeople are non-commissioned, and won't be pushy about a purchase. (3) We remove the fear of purchasing a pre-owned vehicle with our Comprehensive Extended Service contracts, and provide a FREE Vehicle History Report for each car. (4) We handpick only the best vehicles, and each vehicle goes through a meticulous 118-point inspection process. (5) Are you are looking to sell your car? We buy cars! ***** Our "Market Based" ***** pricing philosophy ensures you pay below the current market average for the same car with comparable mileage! We utilized cutting edge software which pulls data from every major auto website. Our goal is to price our cars low enough to sell within 30 days. This means you get our best price without having worry if you paid too much. It's been 24 years since the opening of the first Car Vision dealership and we can't remember one day where we didn't welcome every single person as family into our house. Our team is the extension of our family and we take pride in the successes accomplishments of each one of them.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1ZF57589F250948

Stock: 250948

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-27-2020