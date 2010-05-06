Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
  • 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

    19,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,999

    $776 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

    40,733 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,984

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

    153,659 miles
    Frame damage, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,900

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid

Overall Consumer Rating
4.45 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 2
    (20%)
Good Car
mtbiker06,06/05/2010
I've had this car for almost two years now. It is a great quality car with only a few minor problems. The a/c fan has a ticking sound. (but I've had this problem with every GM car that I have owned). Some of the trim seems to be coming loose around the edges. Also, the hybrid batteries had to be replaced already, but it has an eight year warranty on hybrid parts. I will get anywhere between 25 mpg in the city to 36 mpg on the highway (all highway driving at 60 mph though) The car drives very smoothly and handles great. The acceleration leaves a lot to be desired though. I do wish the hybrid system was a full hybrid.
